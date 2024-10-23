Insider Warns NFL Teams About Steelers Trades
One NFL insider believes that a general rule of thumb across the NFL should be to avoid any trades with the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin.
In an appearance on the NFL on FOX podcast, FOX's Jay Glazer lauded Tomlin's ability to get the best out of players and cultivate a strong sense of togetherness in the locker room, but added that it may mislead other organizations into acquiring players from the Steelers who are more so products of their environment rather than strong culture fits elsewhere around the league.
"It is a superpower of his to keep everyone together on that same page," Glazer said. "And you don't hear things about people and Steelers until they leave. I tell people all the time, 'Don't do business with Mike Tomlin.' Don't because you're gonna think you're getting this choir boy, and then they come over here and you're like, 'Oh, he ain't a choir boy. Man, this guy's disruptive.' Right? It's hilarious."
Simply put, there's a reason why Tomlin has yet to experience a losing season in his 18 seasons with Pittsburgh while holding an overall record of 178-102-2. He hasn't achieved those levels of success by allowing any friction or animosity to run rampant within the organization, and if there was any inkling that something was about to erupt in the past, he pulled the plug before it had a widespread effect.
From Antonio Brown to Martavis Bryant and everything in between, it's hard to truly pinpoint a moment while Tomlin and the Steelers came out on the losing end of a substantial trade. You hear a lot about certain players being "uncuttable" or having immunity of sorts based on their level of talent, thus shielding them from any serious repercussions or the threat of being traded or released, but that's never really been Tomlin's M.O. He's shown the willingness to move on when necessary, and he often has the last laugh as a result.
