Steelers High on NFL Draft Quarterback Class

INDIANAPOLIS -- Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert isn't as harsh on the 2022 NFL Draft quarterback class as many others. In fact, he believes there's starting-caliber quarterbacks headed to the league.

During his media session at the 2022 NFL Combine, Colbert addressed the quarterback class with high praise.

"I believe it's a quality class," Colbert said. "There might not be the number of players at that position that there have been in the past, but it's certainly good quality and there's going to be starting NFL quarterbacks coming out of this class, for sure."

Colbert told local media afterwards that the importance of finding a leader will factor into building the roster - even at the quarterback position. That being said, they won't how that player will act in that role until he's in the building.

"When we drafted Ben [Roethlisberger], Tommy Maddox was our starter and he was a successful starter," Colbert said. "We drafted a young quarterback, who emerged as a starter, but it took Ben a few years to become that respect leader. You can’t expect a new player from the outside to come in an be accepted immediately as a leader. I think you have to be open and let that happen as naturally as possible."

The Steelers, however, won't push for a first-round quarterback just because they need to. Colbert insisted the team will not force a pick or alter an evaluation based on anything outside of that player.

"Each player, regardless of the position, is evaluated based on how they do and how far along they are," Colbert said. "It’s not going to be a given position or a given player. They’re all different. They all have pluses and minuses. They’re all going to have different growth cycles that they’re going to go through. So, we’ll never limit it to any of them."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Targeting Three Free Agent QBs

Steelers Mock Draft: Building Around a QB

Steelers' 2022 NFL Combine Preview

Is Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Too Good to be True?

Did Steelers Make Trade Offer for Aaron Rodgers?