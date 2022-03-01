Skip to main content
Player(s)
Kenny Pickett
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Spent No Extra Time on Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers kept their evaluations even.

INDIANAPOLIS -- While it wouldn't be hard for the Pittsburgh Steelers to spend a little extra time at Pitt practice, general manager Kevin Colbert said the team is no more familiar with Panthers star Kenny Pickett than any other NFL Draft quarterback.

Colbert was asked about evaluating Pickett during his media session at the 2022 NFL Combine, but made it clear the Steelers know just as much about the Pitt QB than the rest of them.

"Honestly, we never see those players more than because we have scouts all around the country," Colbert said. "We never take for granted that we know that player better than we know a player in the west. We try to treat them all equally to not prejudice our evaluation. Sometimes it's a little harder because people expect us to know more about the Pitt players than maybe players at USC, but honestly, we don't."

Pickett has had Steelers scouts, including Colbert at a number of games the last two seasons. But the next few days at the Combine, Pittsburgh will get their closest look at the Pitt star.

