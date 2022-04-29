Art Rooney II Introduces Kenny Pickett to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick gets his official welcome to the team.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have their new quarterback, and it's official with the introduction from team President Art Rooney II.

Rooney introduced Pickett as the team's first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft at the team's UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in South Side. Pickett then spoke of how his goal with the Steelers is to bring another Super Bowl championship to the city.

"I'm just incredibly grateful for the opportunity," Pickett said. "Coming from right next door, coming into the building I already peak to the left side and now I'll be calling this place home."

The Steelers new quarterback has his number and has met the front office. All that's left is his rookie contract and Pickett is officially ready to roll as a Steeler.

