Skip to main content

Art Rooney II Introduces Kenny Pickett to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick gets his official welcome to the team.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have their new quarterback, and it's official with the introduction from team President Art Rooney II. 

Rooney introduced Pickett as the team's first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft at the team's UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in South Side. Pickett then spoke of how his goal with the Steelers is to bring another Super Bowl championship to the city. 

"I'm just incredibly grateful for the opportunity," Pickett said. "Coming from right next door, coming into the building I already peak to the left side and now I'll be calling this place home." 

The Steelers new quarterback has his number and has met the front office. All that's left is his rookie contract and Pickett is officially ready to roll as a Steeler.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Pickett's Family Thought He Was Drafted by Saints

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pitt HC Says Kenny Pickett is Ready, Wants to Start as Rookie

Steelers Will Give Kenny Pickett Chance to Start This Season

Kenny Pickett on Replacing Ben Roethlisberger for Steelers

What Steelers Are Getting With Kenny Pickett

Chase Claypool Will Announce Steelers Draft Pick

Steelers Mock Draft 3.0: The Final Product

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_16873280_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett Reveals Jersey Number With Steelers

By Noah Strackbein22 minutes ago
USATSI_17013795_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett's Family Thought He Was Drafted by Saints

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
USATSI_17057192_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Pitt HC Says Kenny Pickett is Ready, And Wants to Start as Rookie

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
USATSI_17226288_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Will Give Kenny Pickett Chance to Start This Season

By Noah Strackbein7 hours ago
USATSI_17295706_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Lets Steelers Know What They Got in Kenny Pickett

By Noah Strackbein8 hours ago
USATSI_17011267_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Kenny Pickett on Replacing Ben Roethlisberger for Steelers

By Noah Strackbein9 hours ago
USATSI_17324477_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Kenny Pickett Responds to Extra Pressure of Being Drafted by Steelers

By Noah Strackbein9 hours ago
USATSI_17292761_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

What the Steelers Are Getting With Kenny Pickett

By Derrick Bell9 hours ago