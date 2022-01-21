Ravens Fire Defensive Coordinator Don Martindale

The Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with longtime defensive coordinator Don Martindale, head coach John Harbaugh announced.

“After several productive conversations, Don and I have agreed to move forward in separate directions," Harbaugh said. "We have had a great run on defense, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished and the work he has done.

"Don has been a major contributor to the success of our defense since 2012, and especially since he became defensive coordinator four years ago. He has done a great job. Now it is time to pursue other opportunities. Sometimes the moment comes, and it's the right time. I am personally grateful for our friendship and for everything he has done in Baltimore.”

The Ravens failed to make the playoffs this season but had plenty of injuries halt their efforts. By the end of the season, the defense was operating with just one starter, Chuck Clark, in the secondary.

Martindale becomes an immediate target to many teams, possibly including the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to head coach Mike Tomlin, defensive coordinator Keith Butler has mentioned retirement this offseason.

Steelers defensive assistant Teryl Austin will be highly considered for the job, but Martindale becomes an interesting free agent.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

What We Learned During Exit Interviews

Steelers Can Re-Sign Haskins for Cheaper Than Expected

Opening Odds for Steelers Next Starting QB

Steelers Draft Prospect: Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech

Mason Rudolph on His Advantages in QB Battle

Real Options for Steelers Next QB