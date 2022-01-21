Skip to main content
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens

Ravens Fire Defensive Coordinator Don Martindale

The coordinator becomes a top target for a number of teams.

The Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with longtime defensive coordinator Don Martindale, head coach John Harbaugh announced. 

“After several productive conversations, Don and I have agreed to move forward in separate directions," Harbaugh said. "We have had a great run on defense, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished and the work he has done. 

"Don has been a major contributor to the success of our defense since 2012, and especially since he became defensive coordinator four years ago. He has done a great job. Now it is time to pursue other opportunities. Sometimes the moment comes, and it's the right time. I am personally grateful for our friendship and for everything he has done in Baltimore.”

The Ravens failed to make the playoffs this season but had plenty of injuries halt their efforts. By the end of the season, the defense was operating with just one starter, Chuck Clark,  in the secondary. 

Martindale becomes an immediate target to many teams, possibly including the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to head coach Mike Tomlin, defensive coordinator Keith Butler has mentioned retirement this offseason. 

Steelers defensive assistant Teryl Austin will be highly considered for the job, but Martindale becomes an interesting free agent. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Read More

What We Learned During Exit Interviews 

Steelers Can Re-Sign Haskins for Cheaper Than Expected

Opening Odds for Steelers Next Starting QB

Steelers Draft Prospect: Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech

Mason Rudolph on His Advantages in QB Battle

Real Options for Steelers Next QB

USATSI_11992089_168388034_lowres
News

Ravens Fire Defensive Coordinator Don Martindale

1 minute ago
A (9)
Podcasts

What We Learned in Steelers Exit Interviews

9 hours ago
USATSI_16707823_168388034_lowres
News

Pressley Harvin Opens Up About Loss of Father, Grandmother During Season

Jan 20, 2022
USATSI_16556059_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Can Re-Sign Dwayne Haskins For Cheaper Than Expected

Jan 20, 2022
USATSI_17533350_168388034_lowres
News

Opening Odds for Steelers 2022 Starting Quarterback

Jan 20, 2022
USATSI_16766749_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign LS Christian Kuntz to New Contract

Jan 19, 2022
USATSI_13648501_168388034_lowres
News

Mason Rudolph on His Advantages in Steelers QB Battle

Jan 19, 2022
USATSI_16592940_168388034_lowres
News

Mason Rudolph Answers Question, 'How Bad Do You Want It?'

Jan 19, 2022