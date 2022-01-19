Skip to main content
Player(s)
Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins Jr., Kenny Pickett
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Welcome to the Offseason of Change: Real Options for Steelers Next QB

Welcome to the most interesting Pittsburgh Steelers offseason in a long time.

Welcome to the offseason of change. For the first time in nearly 20 years, the conversation about the Pittsburgh Steelers next quarterback is the real, and it finally begins. 

Who's the Steelers next quarterback? Head coach Mike Tomlin gave us a glimpse of who the options are and what he's looking for. Now, it's time for us to evaluate the realistic possibilities on Pittsburgh's next passer. 

Unfortunately, it sounds like Matt Canada is staying. So, what's the downfall of having him around, and where is the ceiling with him as the offensive coordinator? 

And plenty more changes are coming to the Steelers. It's time to dive into them. 

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

