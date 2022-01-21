Ravens Part Ways With Defensive Coordinator Don Martindale

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh has parted ways with defensive coordinator Don Martindale, who had one year left on his contract.

“After several productive conversations, Don and I have agreed to move forward in separate directions," Harbaugh said. "We have had a great run on defense, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished and the work he has done. Don has been a major contributor to the success of our defense since 2012, especially since he became defensive coordinator four years ago. He has done a great job. Now it is time to pursue other opportunities. Sometimes the moment comes, and it's the right time. I am personally grateful for our friendship and for everything he has done in Baltimore.”

This past season, the Ravens finished:

25th for yards allowed per game.

32nd for passing yards per game

1st for rushing yards per game

19th for points per game

Martindale's defenses as ranked by Defense-Adjusted Value Over Average:

2018: 4th

2019: 5th

2020: 9th

2021: 28th

Ravens could consider defensive line coach Anthony Weaver as a possible replacement. Defensive pass-game coordinator Chris Hewitt is also a potential candidate.

The Ravens' secondary was decimated with injuries and had only one starter — safety Chuck Clark — left by the end of the season. Chris Westry and Kevon Seymour were forced into bigger roles and had some growing pains. Cornerback Jimmy Smith safety Anthony Levine Sr. offered a veteran presence in perhaps their last season for the Ravens.

The team needs cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, and Anthony Averett to come back healthy. Safety DeShon Elliott was lost for the season and is a free agent.

The linebackers were inconsistent and struggled with tackling. Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser had 59 tackles and was a stout defender but suffered an Achilles injury in the finale against Pittsburgh. Josh Bynes was a solid addition and had 76 tackles. Second-year player Patrick Queen played much better when moved to the weakside and led the team with 97 tackles. Justin Houston gave the team some boost and fished with 4.5 sacks. Rookie Odafe Oweh played well early but hit the wall near the end of the season. This group had trouble getting to the quarterback.

The Ravens' defensive line was stout against the run and often made teams one-dimensional. Defensive Calais Campbell and nose tackle Brandon Williams made plays all season, which could have been their last in Baltimore. Second-year Justin Madubuike showed he can be a reliable starter and finished with 36 tackles. Justin Ellis (18 tackles) and Broderick Washington (16 tackles) also made plays.