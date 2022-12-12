Skip to main content

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Says He Owns Steelers Stadium

It's unclear if he looked at the team's record against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- In classic Pittsburgh Steelers versus Baltimore Ravens fashion, the winning team had someone stir the pot. This time, it was Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who didn't hold back on his team's victory. 

Humphrey went on Twitter after the game to apologize for his poor coverage throughout the game. The Steelers' top wideouts did have big games, with Diontae Johnson finishing with 82 yards and George Pickens 78 yards. It wasn't hit apology that caught anyone's attention, though. 

Humphrey went on to call Acrisure Stadium his "home". 

For Steelers fans, it may be better to focus on the poor coverage part. The Steelers are now 4-2 since 2020, winning four in a row before this Week 14 loss. 

Not sure if Humphrey was looking at the record book when he made the tweet.

