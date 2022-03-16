Ravens Sign LB Za'Darius Smith

The Baltimore Ravens have signed former Green Bay Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith, according to multiple reports.

Smith was released by the Packers this week after spending the three seasons in Green Bay. He'll return to Baltimore where he spent his first four seasons in the NFL.

Smith receives a four-year deal worth $35 million.

The AFC North continues to get stronger. Smith recorded 26 sacks in 2019 and 2020, and will now be hunting whoever the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is twice a year.

He played just one game in 2021 due to a back injury.

