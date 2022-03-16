Skip to main content
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers, Georgia Bulldogs

Steelers Send Tomlin, Colbert and Flores to Georgia Pro Day

The Pittsburgh Steelers send the house to Georgia's Pro Day.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking a look at plenty of first-round talent at Georgia's Pro Day. According to EPSN's Taylor Bisciotti, head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Kevin Colbert and defensive assistant Brian Flores are all in attendance. 

Georgia has plenty of high-end talent in this year's NFL Draft, so it's not very surprising the Steelers sent their best. They're likely scouting the Bulldogs defenders and possibly names like George Pickens and James Cook.

Other names include:

  • DT Jordan Davis
  • DT Devonte Wyatt
  • LB Nakobe Dean
  • LB Quay Walker
  • LB Channing Tindall
  • DE Travon Walker
  • S Lewis Cine
  • CB Derion Kendrick

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!Scroll to Continue

Steelers Signing OL James Daniels

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Re-Sign Montravius Adams

Browns Pushing to Trade for Deshaun Watson

What the Numbers Say About Mitchell Trubisky

Details Released on Mitchell Trubisky's Contract

Steelers Signing Center Mason Cole

In This Article (2)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

USATSI_17393929_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Receive Fourth-Round Comp Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

By Noah Strackbein16 hours ago
USATSI_17464796_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Signing CB Levi Wallace

By Noah Strackbein17 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (7)
Podcasts

Steelers Free Agency Grades: Mitchell Trubisky, Chuks Okorafor, Mason Cole

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin22 hours ago
USATSI_13382720_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Signing OL James Daniels

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago
quswjrf1eznnwkomeng6
News

Steelers Hire New Assistant Offensive Line Coach

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (10)
News

Steelers Re-Sign DT Montravius Adams

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago
USATSI_17329949_168388034_lowres
News

Browns Trade Patriots for LB Chase Winovich

By Noah StrackbeinMar 15, 2022
USATSI_15365600_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Browns to Meet With Deshaun Watson About Potential Trade

By Noah StrackbeinMar 15, 2022