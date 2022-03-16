Steelers Send Tomlin, Colbert and Flores to Georgia Pro Day

The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking a look at plenty of first-round talent at Georgia's Pro Day. According to EPSN's Taylor Bisciotti, head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Kevin Colbert and defensive assistant Brian Flores are all in attendance.

Georgia has plenty of high-end talent in this year's NFL Draft, so it's not very surprising the Steelers sent their best. They're likely scouting the Bulldogs defenders and possibly names like George Pickens and James Cook.

Other names include:

DT Jordan Davis

DT Devonte Wyatt

LB Nakobe Dean

LB Quay Walker

LB Channing Tindall

DE Travon Walker

S Lewis Cine

CB Derion Kendrick

