What Mitchell Trubisky Signing Means for Steelers

Where does this put the Pittsburgh Steelers in terms of the NFL Draft?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will ink quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year, $14 million contract this week, adding a third QB to the mix with Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.

The Steelers said they'd bring four quarterbacks to training camp this summer, but does that mean they'll draft one? And if a rookie is on their agenda, are they trying to land one of the top three?

The Trubisky signing brings plenty of questions. Is he the automatic starter over Rudolph? Is he expected to be long-term? And if not, how short are we talking?

Mitchell Trubisky By the Numbers

It works out for the Steelers, and leaves them in a spot much more comfortable than they were a week ago. Now, it's about finding the team to put around Trubisky, or whoever their starter is, without worrying too much about their QB situation right now.

