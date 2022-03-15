Steelers Signing OL James Daniels
The Pittsburgh Steelers make their second splash signing of free agency, inking offensive guard James Daniels to a three-year deal, according to multiple reports. The deal is worth $26.5 million.
Daniels, 24, is a 2018 second-round pick for the Chicago Bears who has started 48 games in the last four years at center and right guard.
Daniels is the second offensive line signing in the last two days for the Steelers. Pittsburgh also inked center Mason Cole to a three-year deal yesterday. Chukwuma Okorafor also got a contract extension.
The Steelers offensive line now has options, but Daniels is expected to walk in as a starter. He'll joins Okorafor as the two set-in-stone starters.
