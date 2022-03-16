Steelers Release OT Zach Banner

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released offensive tackle Zach Banner, the team announced

Banner signed a two-year deal with the Steelers last offseason with the hopes of becoming the starting right tackle. He won the starting job in 2020 but suffered an ACL injury in Week 1. Then, he suffered a setback during training camp that placed him on Injured Reserve to start the 2021 season.

With the re-signing of Chukwuma Okorafor and the progress of Dan Moore Jr., the Steelers will move forward while looking for a new backup tackle option.

The release saves the Steelers roughly $5 million. They know how around $23 million in available cap space.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!Scroll to Continue

What Does Mitchell Trubisky Signing Mean for Steelers?

Steelers Send House to Georgia Pro Day

Steelers Signing OL James Daniels

Browns Pushing to Trade for Deshaun Watson

What the Numbers Say About Mitchell Trubisky

Details Released on Mitchell Trubisky's Contract

Steelers Signing Center Mason Cole