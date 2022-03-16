Skip to main content
Player(s)
Zach Banner
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Release OT Zach Banner

The Pittsburgh Steelers make their first roster cut.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released offensive tackle Zach Banner, the team announced

Banner signed a two-year deal with the Steelers last offseason with the hopes of becoming the starting right tackle. He won the starting job in 2020 but suffered an ACL injury in Week 1. Then, he suffered a setback during training camp that placed him on Injured Reserve to start the 2021 season. 

With the re-signing of Chukwuma Okorafor and the progress of Dan Moore Jr., the Steelers will move forward while looking for a new backup tackle option. 

The release saves the Steelers roughly $5 million. They know how around $23 million in available cap space. 

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

