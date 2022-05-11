Report: Ben Roethlisberger and Steelers on Bad Terms Over Retirement
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger have "bad blood" over his retirement, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac.
When asked in his weekly Steelers chat, Dulac was asked if Roethlisberger was forced to retire, somewhat like how Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu's career ended.
Dulac answered, "I would say it’s very very safe to assume that."
This comes after recent comments saying head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert no longer wanted him.
"First off, my coach and GM don’t want me back," Roethlsiberger said. "Second of all, I’m pretty content with where I’m at. Being a bus driver, making lunches in the morning."
Roethlisberger did not confirm 2021 was his last season until right before the Steelers' final home game.
