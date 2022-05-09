Skip to main content

Steelers Reveal Rookie Jersey Numbers

It's time to buy some Pittsburgh Steelers rookie jerseys.

PITTSBURGH -- The newest members of the Pittsburgh Steelers have their jersey numbers. The team announced the numbers of their seven 2022 NFL Draft picks. 

Kenny Pickett will continue to wear No. 8 as he moves into the NFL. 

For the others, Pickens will wear No. 14, which was most recently worn by Ray-Ray McCloud. The wideout wore No. 1 at George. 

Austin will wear No. 19, most notably worn by JuJu Smith-Schuster, who left for Kansas City in free agency. Austin wore No. 4 at Memphis. 

DeMarvin Leal will wear No. 98, Mark Robinson No. 93 and Chris Oladokun No. 5. 

Another notable number is sixth-round pick Connor Heyward, who wear dress in Heath Miller's old number, 83. Fans already love to give Pat Freiermuth the "Muth" chant off of the classic "Heath" call. Another reminder of the tight end great is always fun - especially with Heyward already being liked by the fanbase. 

83 could also be another indication that Heyward is viewed as a tight end by the Steelers coaching staff. 

