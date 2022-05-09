Skip to main content

Richard Sherman Calls Out Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

Richard Sherman isn't a fan of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kenny Pickett with their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which only led to more questions about his hand size. 

Pickett, who's hands measured in at 8 and 1/2 inches at the NFL Combine, has played with gloves on throughout his college career. And, at least right now, doesn't appear to be removing the nickname "Kenny Two Gloves" anytime soon. 

Not everyone is okay with that, though. Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman said on his podcast that he "can't trust a QB that wears gloves all the time."

Pickett's strength because of his hand size is a concern for many, which was likely a reason he fell to the 20th pick in the NFL Draft. The Steelers don't seem too worried about it, though. 

