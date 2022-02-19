Skip to main content
Steelers Hire Brian Flores as Defensive Assistant

The Pittsburgh Steelers add another coach to their defensive staff.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as their senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach, the team announced. 

Flores brings 14 years of coaching experience to the Steelers. During his three seasons with the Dolphins, Miami went 24-25 and finished with back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in nearly 20 years. 

"I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL," Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin told Steelers.com. "Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."

Flores will join defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, who was promoted from defensive assistant. 

