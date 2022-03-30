Tyrann Mathieu Says Steelers Have Called

Free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu seemed to be off the Pittsburgh Steelers' list, but after an appearance on the Jordy Culotta Show, things could be different.

Mathieu spoke about his free agency process and finding his fifth NFL contract after a Pro Bowl season. The three-time All-Pro also said he's been getting phone calls from plenty of teams, including a ring from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

"I mean, just being able to have this time with family, it's cool. But I still try to enjoy the process," Mathieu said. "It's still cool talking to all coaches, the different coaches, Mike Tomlin calling your phone. He's like, 'Hey, oh, this is Mike T.' So, just being able to talk to these guys, man, it's a blessing too."

This comes after Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said the team is looking for a player closer to their second contract in their safety search.

Pittsburgh has yet to sign a safety, but have admitted it is not filled at this point. Terrell Edmunds remains on the open market, and is one of three players the Steelers are reportedly interested in.

Mathieu said he's taking his time in the signing process and enjoying his offseason, because one he signs, it's go time.

"I'm really just kind of taking it easy. Just kind of enjoying the time with family an my fiancé," Mathieu said. "Because I'm a real football dude, so once I know I'm playing and once I know where I'm going, it's over. Like, you can catch me on the flip side. I'm about to put my helmet on. I need my playbook, send me the iPad so I can get to work."

