Cam Heyward's 'Priceless' Reaction to Steelers Drafting Brother Connor

PITTSBURGH -- It's no hiding that Cam Heyward is one of the more outgoing players in the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room. The defensive captain and three-time Chief Award winner, given to the players who best exemplifies the spirit of cooperation with the media, never fails to share his emotions, and when his brother was drafted, nothing changed.

The Steelers used their sixth-round pick to select Heyward's brother, Connor, out of Michigan State. The tight end was in Georgia with his family, including Heyward, when he got the phone call from head coach Mike Tomlin.

"He followed me into my mom's room and he's like, 'who is that,' and I told him one second. It was coach Tomlin. Halfway through I told him it was coach Tomlin, and his facial expression was priceless."

Heyward saw it differently. Because like any sibling, Connor had to mess with his brother a little.

"I walk into the room and the phone rings, and I couldn't see the number. And I look at the screen and Chicago is up. So I'm like maybe Chicago got him. Then, after he gets done talking to the coach, I still couldn't tell, and I ask 'who is it.' He says 'one minute' and he walks away from me. So now I'm in a state of what the hell just happened. Maybe 30 seconds later, coach T calls me."

A priceless reaction for sure, but Heyward isn't too worried. Connor is headed to Pittsburgh and will have plenty of introductions to the NFL. One being meeting his brother at the line of scrimmage during practice.

"There will be plenty of time to get some hazing back," Heyward said.

