Steelers Select Connor Heyward in Sixth Round of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers add another group of brothers to their roster, selecting fullback/tight end Connor Heyward in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Heyward joins his brother Cam as the fourth group of brothers on the roster. The other three are Derek and T.J. Watt, Terrell and Trey Edmunds, and Khalil and Carlos Davis.

Heyward played both halfback and tight end during his time at Michigan State. He rushed the ball 211 times for 825 yards and five touchdowns, and caught 96 passes for 711 yards and six scores.

Heyward joins Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry and Kevin Radar in the Steelers tight end room. Watt and Heyward could also be the team's fullbacks.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Best Players Steelers Can Find on Day 3 of NFL Draft

ESPN Says Steelers Made Mistake Drafting Kenny Pickett

Steelers Will Use Claypool, Pickens at Multiple Positions

George Pickens Involved in Car Crash Prior to Draft

Kenny Pickett Sees the Potential in Matt Canada's Offense

Kenny Pickett's Family Thought He Was Drafted by Saints

What Steelers Are Getting With Kenny Pickett