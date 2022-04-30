Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Steelers Select Connor Heyward in Sixth Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers draft Cam Heyward's brother, Connor.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers add another group of brothers to their roster, selecting fullback/tight end Connor Heyward in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Heyward joins his brother Cam as the fourth group of brothers on the roster. The other three are Derek and T.J. Watt, Terrell and Trey Edmunds, and Khalil and Carlos Davis.

Heyward played both halfback and tight end during his time at Michigan State. He rushed the ball 211 times for 825 yards and five touchdowns, and caught 96 passes for 711 yards and six scores. 

Heyward joins Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry and Kevin Radar in the Steelers tight end room. Watt and Heyward could also be the team's fullbacks.

