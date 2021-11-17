Steelers Skip QB in Latest ESPN Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers skip a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

ESPN's Jordan Reid says the Pittsburgh Steelers will go an alternative route to helping their offense in next year's NFL Draft. Instead of selecting a quarterback in the first round, Reid predicts Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert add an offensive lineman.

In the latest ESPN mock draft, Reid has the Steelers picking 19th and selecting Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green, former teammate of Pittsburgh's 2021 fourth-round pick Dan Moore Jr.

Green is 6-foot-4, 324-pound and has experience at both guard and tackle. He'd be the Steelers' fourth rookie lineman in three years with expectations to start.

While the Steelers are in the hunt for their next quarterback, Green would certainly boost the young group. With Najee Harris in the backfield and a strong defense, stacking up the offensive line makes.

