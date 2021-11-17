NFL's Lead Doctor Compliments Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger
The NFL's Chief Medical Official Dr. Allen Sills complimented Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's leadership in his latest conference call with media.
"That's a tough step to take and reflects a very mature, thoughtful leadership role," Sills said.
Roethlisberger self-reported COVID-19 symptoms on Saturday prior to the Steelers' game with the Detroit Lions. He tested positive that night and was removed from Sunday's contest.
The Steelers are still uncertain whether Roethlisberger will return for Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Since he has shown symptoms, he'll need to test negative twice within 24 hours and be symptom-free for 48 hours before being activated.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Steelers Skip QB in Latest Mock Draft
Read More
Joey Bosa Unvaccinated But Could Still Play vs. Steelers
Chargers Place Joey Bosa on COVID-19 List
Steelers Preparing for Mason Rudolph to Start vs. Chargers
Hall of Famer Warren Sapp Disrespects Cam Heyward
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook