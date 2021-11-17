Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    NFL's Lead Doctor Compliments Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

    The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is looked at as an example of how everyone should handle the current NFL environment.
    The NFL's Chief Medical Official Dr. Allen Sills complimented Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's leadership in his latest conference call with media. 

    "That's a tough step to take and reflects a very mature, thoughtful leadership role," Sills said. 

    Roethlisberger self-reported COVID-19 symptoms on Saturday prior to the Steelers' game with the Detroit Lions. He tested positive that night and was removed from Sunday's contest. 

    The Steelers are still uncertain whether Roethlisberger will return for Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Since he has shown symptoms, he'll need to test negative twice within 24 hours and be symptom-free for 48 hours before being activated. 

