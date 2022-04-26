Steelers Will Go Get Malik Willis in NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- Look, there's been no hiding that the Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in Malik Willis as the best quarterback in this year's NFL Draft. And after Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert spoke at their Pre-Draft press conference, it's clear they're going to get him.

Willis needs to fall before the Steelers start making phone calls, but that seems more and more likely be the day. At this point, it wouldn't be surprising if the first quarterback taken isn't until outside of the top 10, with one insider saying it might not come until pick 20.

The Steelers have spent A LOT of time scouting quarterbacks in this year's draft. They've had roughly seven in the building for pre-draft visits, caught everyone's attention with their love for Willis at the Senior Bowl, and anytime you asked a QB at the NFL Combine if they spoke with Pittsburgh, they said yes.

"Coach and I met more with that position than we have [any other]," Colbert said. "Our offensive coaches, Coach [Mike] Sullivan, Coach [Matt] Canada, they spent more time with individual meetings. And look, quarterback is the most critical position in our sport, and we have to get that right. Could we add somebody? Yes. Could we start the season without adding anybody? Yes. And we'll see where it all goes."

That sounds like a classic Colbert answer, right? Well, Tomlin's follow up is where it got interesting.

"Yeah, really nothing to add," Tomlin added. "I enjoy the process of having heightened urgency for a position. Seemed like a year ago we chopped up the running backs in a similar way. I know that the process we've gone through in terms of getting to know the quarterback pool is getting some attention, but it's not an irregular process for us in terms of locking in and getting a feel for a certain pool within the pool, if you will."

Last year, we all tried to convince ourselves the pick wasn't as easy as Najee Harris. This year, we're all trying to convince ourselves the Steelers won't go get "their guy" at the quarterback position.

Colbert confirmed the team will finish up making phone calls about trades within the next 48 hours. They'll also go throughout their draft board and place players where they believe their draft value is.

If Willis falls outside of the top 10, the Steelers will make a move. The 12th pick seems like the most talked about move, and makes the most sense in terms of value.

But wherever it is, Pittsburgh has their eyes on Malik Willis.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Will Go Get RB2 for Najee Harris

Rookie WR Will Determine if Steelers Pay Diontae Johnson

Steelers Will Make Calls About Trading Up in NFL Draft

Steelers Looking for This in Next Franchise QB

Steelers 'Sure Bet' to Draft Malik Willis

Terrell Edmunds Signing Impacts Steelers Draft Plans

2022 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings

Players Steelers Cannot Pass On in NFL Draft