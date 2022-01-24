Bears Interview Steelers Front Office Executive for GM Job
The Chicago Bears announced they have completed an interview with Pittsburgh Steelers front office executive Omar Khan for their open General Manager position.
Khan has been with the Steelers since 2001, as football administration coordinator (2001-11), director of football administration (2011-16) and vice president of football and business administration (2016-present).
He's and pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt are also expected to be top candidates for the Steelers GM job after the expected retirement of Kevin Colbert following the 2022 NFL Draft.
Khan is one of 13 candidates the Bears have interviewed for their GM job.
