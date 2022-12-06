Chris Boswell, William Jackson Could Return for Steelers This Week

PITTSBURGH -- Reinforcements could be on the way for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they hit the home stretch of the 2022 regular season, according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

Tomlin said that kicker Chris Boswell and cornerback William Jackson, who have spent the last four weeks on the injured reserve, are eligible to return this week, but he wasn't ready to make any concrete estimations about their availability for this week.

"We got some guys who might be eligible to come off of IR - Boswell and Will Jackson. We'll see where those roads lead. Not ready to discuss those guys or the potential inclusion of those guys or what the division of labor will look like."

Jackson had been dealing with a back injury since mid-October, when he was still with the Washington Commanders. He's been sidelined ever since and was placed on injured reserve after being dealt to Pittsburgh at the trade deadline.

Boswell has been out since the second week of November with a groin injury. Matt Wright has been capable in his absence, nailing his last 10 field goal attempts and all of his extra points since joining the team.

Tomlin added that he is not thinking about where those two might fit in if and when they return. For right now he's concerned with the Steelers' known commodities as they begin preparation for the Ravens.

"Let's see what the work looks like before we go too far and let's keep our energies focused on the guys who we know could be available to us as we stand here right now," Tomlin said.

