Bengals Inactives vs. Raiders

The Cincinnati Bengals make seven players inactive against the Raiders.

The Cincinnati Bengals have made seven players inactive in their first playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders. 

Offensive tackle Fred Johnson, wide receivers Trenton Irwin and Stanley Morgan, defensive tackles Josh Tupou and Tyler Shelvin, defensive end Wyatt Ray and cornerback Jalen Davis are all out for the Bengals. 

Tupou (knee), Davis (ankle) and Moragn (hamstring) were all in question coming into the weekend. None will play against the Raiders due to injury. 

The Raiders have also made seven players inactive for the matchup. 

Cornerback Amik Robertson, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, guard Jordan Simmons, offensive tackle Jackson Barton, tight end Nick Bowers and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers are all out for the Raiders. 

