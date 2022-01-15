Skip to main content
Player(s)
Najee Harris
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Najee Harris Will Play Against Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have their running back in the Wildcard round.

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has been removed from the team’s injury report and is expected to play against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Harris was initially listed as questionable with an elbow injury heading into the weekend. He practiced for the first time on Friday and told media his elbow felt “better,” after being sore throughout the week. 

Harris was injured on the opening drive of Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens, but returned in the fourth quarter. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that Harris was “aggressively” rehabbing in hopes of playing against the Chiefs. 

The Steelers now head to Kansas City with a clean bill of health.

