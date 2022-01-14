Skip to main content
Player(s)
Najee Harris, JuJu Smith-Schuster
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Final Injury Report: Wildcard vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain uncertain about Najee Harris.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially listed running back Najee Harris as questionable heading into Wildcard weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Harris injured his elbow on the opening drive against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 but did return in the fourth quarter. He practiced just once this week and will be a game-time decision against the Chiefs. 

Harris declined to answer whether or not he expects to play this week, but did say his elbow feels "better" after dealing with soreness throughout the practice week. 

The Steelers have a clean bill of health outside of Harris. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has also participated in practice the last two days and could be an option for Pittsburgh against the Chiefs. 

The Steelers have until 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to activate Smith-Schuster off of Injured Reserve for Sunday's game. 

