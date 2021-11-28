Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Bengals Inactives vs. Steelers

    The Cincinnati Bengals have ruled six out players against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    The Cincinnati Bengals have made six players inactive for Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

    Wide receivers Auden Tate and Trenton Irwin, tight end Mitchell Wilcox, offensive lineman Fred Johnson, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin will not play against the Steelers. 

    Tate was initially listed as doubtful with a thigh injury after missing practice throughout the week. 

    Check out the Steelers inactives for Week 12.

