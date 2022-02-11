Ja'Marr Chase Wins 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year

The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver was the fifth-overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been named the NFL's 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Chase finished the regular season with 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. The fourth overall pick broke Bengals’ rookie records for most receiving touchdowns in a game, most receptions in a game, most receiving yards in a game, and most 100-yard receiving games.

Chase led all Bengals receivers in yards, catches and touchdowns, helping Joe Burrow lead Cincy to Super Bowl LVI.

The Bengals rookie beat out Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, who was also a finalist for the award.

Harris led all rookies and finished fourth overall in the NFL in yards from scrimmage this season. Harris finished the year with 1,667 yards from scrimmage, including 1,200 yards rushing and 467 yards receiving. He also scored 10 touchdowns, seven rushing and three receiving, which ranked second in the NFL among rookies.

