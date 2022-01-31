Bengals Open as Underdogs to Rams in Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will face off on the NFL's biggest stage.

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to Super Bowl LVI to face the Los Angeles Rams, who will carry their home-field advantage with them into SoFi Stadium.

SI Sportsbook has the Rams opening as four-point favorites over the Bengals in the NFL's biggest stage. Right now, the Over/Under is 49.5 points.

This year's Super Bowl will include two quarterbacks new February football. Joe Burrow and the Bengals became the first time to overcome a 10-point deficit in the championship game, beating the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in OT. Matthew Stafford and the Rams took a year with big-name acquisitions and found the stage they were looking for.

Cincinnati has a +165 moneyline to open Super Bowl bets. Los Angeles is -200 straight-up.

Super Bowl LVI will be played February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

