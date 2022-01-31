Bengals Open as Underdogs to Rams in Super Bowl LVI
The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to Super Bowl LVI to face the Los Angeles Rams, who will carry their home-field advantage with them into SoFi Stadium.
SI Sportsbook has the Rams opening as four-point favorites over the Bengals in the NFL's biggest stage. Right now, the Over/Under is 49.5 points.
This year's Super Bowl will include two quarterbacks new February football. Joe Burrow and the Bengals became the first time to overcome a 10-point deficit in the championship game, beating the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in OT. Matthew Stafford and the Rams took a year with big-name acquisitions and found the stage they were looking for.
Cincinnati has a +165 moneyline to open Super Bowl bets. Los Angeles is -200 straight-up.
Super Bowl LVI will be played February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
