Steelers' Diontae Johnson, Najee Harris Added to Pro Bowl

The Pittsburgh Steelers send two more to the Pro Bowl.

PITTSBURGH -- Two more Pittsburgh Steelers will join linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward in 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson and rookie running back Najee Harris will replace Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase and running back Joe Mixon, who will compete in Super Bowl LVI.

Johnson finished his third season with 107 catches for 1,161 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Harris led all rookies and finished fourth overall in the NFL in yards from scrimmage this season. Harris finished the year with 1,667 yards from scrimmage, including 1,200 yards rushing and 467 yards receiving. He also scored 10 touchdowns, seven rushing and three receiving, which ranked second in the NFL among rookies.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6.

