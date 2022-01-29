Major Changes Coming to the Steelers

How much confidence is there in the new key pieces of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will switch general managers, quarterback, defensive coordinator and a handful of important veterans. Talk about a wild offseason.

Not only will the Steelers replace Ben Roethlisberger, Kevin Colbert and Keith Butler, but it's sounding more and more like some important veteran impact will be left off the roster in 2022.

Find out who's likely to replace some major roles in Pittsburgh and how much confidence we have in these potential hires.

