Browns LB Anthony Walker Carted Off Field vs. Steelers

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker left Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers after a blow in the third quarter.

The linebacker stayed down on the field after a hit from Steelers offensive tackle Chuks Okorafor. The block sent Walker's upper-body backward while his legs stayed planted in the ground.

Walker remained on his stomach while trainers evaluated him. They then turned him over to his back, he was able to sit up, and they proceeded to examine him.

Walker left on a cart off the field with an air cast on his left leg.

The team has not yet announced an update on the injury. All Steelers will continue to provide information as it becomes available.

