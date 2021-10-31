Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Browns OT Jack Conklin Injured vs. Steelers

    The Cleveland Browns right tackle missed last week with an injury.
    Author:

    Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin was injured during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    Conklin went down on the Browns' first possession of the second quarter. The team immediately brought a cart onto the field but Conklin chose to walk off under his own power. 

    The right tackle missed Week 6 and 7 with a knee injury. He walked into the blue medical tent holding his arm. After being evaluated, he walked into the tunnel with trainers and was declared out with an elbow injury.

    The Browns replaced Conklin with James Hudson III. Hudson started against the Denver Broncos last week as well. 

