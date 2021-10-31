Skip to main content
    Browns Arrive in Halloween Costumes

    The Cleveland Browns showed up dressed in Halloween costumes for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    Author:

    The Cleveland Browns took advantage of their Halloween home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, arriving to FirstEnergy Stadium dressed in their costumes. 

    Browns defensive end Myles Garrett continued his quarterback grim reaper theme, dressing as the Sack Reaper draped in a coat listing the names of QBs he's gotten to in his NFL career. 

    A group of Browns got props from the NFL's Twitter account for their Jabbawockeez costumes. 

    And they didn't stop there. 

