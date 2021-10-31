Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Report: Melvin Ingram Did Not Travel With Steelers to Cleveland

    The outside linebacker is reportedly seeking a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    Author:

    Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram did not travel with the team to Cleveland to face the Browns in Week 8, according to ESPN's Kimberly Jones. 

    Ingram is out with a listed groin injury but has been the certain of most headlines throughout the week with repots he's seeking a trade by the Nov. 2 deadline. 

    Ingram is reportedly upset with his lack of play time after taking the field for just 26% of the Steelers' defensive snaps in Week 6. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed he did have conversations with Ingram about the matter. 

    Tomlin said Ingram's absence from the Steelers' final practice was due to his groin injury. 

