    • October 31, 2021
    Steelers Inactives vs. Browns

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will make six players inacitve against the Cleveland Browns.
    The Pittsburgh Steelers make six players inactive in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns. 

    Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, linebacker Melvin Ingram, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, linebacker Buddy Johnson, right tackle Zach Banner and tight end Eric Ebron will not suit up for the Steelers.

    Ingram was limited in practice throughout the week and then missed practice on Friday. The outside linebacker has made headlines after reports he's seeking a trade out of Pittsburgh due to his lack of recent playing time. According to head coach Mike Tomlin,  Ingram missed Friday's practice because of the groin injury. 

    The Steelers activated edge rusher Taco Charlton from the practice squad in place of Ingram. 

    Ebron was injured Thursday in practice and did not practice Friday. Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry will fill the tight end role in Week 8. 

    Banner returned from Injured Reserve on Oct. 16 after suffering a setback in his ACL recovery. He has not been active since his return.

    Check out the Browns inactives here.

