Browns Land Deshaun Watson

The Pro Bowl quarterback is headed to the Cleveland Browns.

Deshaun Watson plans to waive his no trade clause for the Cleveland Browns, leaving a trade open for the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network.

The Browns were initially ruled out of the discussion for Watson, leaving the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons as possible trade suitors. According to Ian Rapoport, Cleveland didn't stop pursuing Watson after being ruled out.

The Browns will need to give up a heft trade for Watson, but are willing to do so after meeting with him. This also leaves the door open for Baker Mayfield to be traded. He requested a trade after the team initally met with Watson.

Cleveland is also giving Watson a new deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The quarterback will sign a new four-year deal worth $184 million.

The AFC North will now feature Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers have an open competition between Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.

