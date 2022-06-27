Trade rumors surrounding Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield continue to spiral, with the Seattle Seahawks becoming the newest team working on a trade.

Multiple reports have now said the Seahawks and Browns are near an agreement that would send Mayfield to Seattle, who are currently operating with Geno Smith and Drew Lock as their quarterbacks.

These rumors come after a three-way trade was proposed by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio that would send Jimmy Garrapolo to the Browns and Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. Carolina was also rumored to be "moving fast" on a deal for Mayfield earlier this month.

The Browns will likely be without Deshaun Watson for the 2022 season as the NFL is set to make a decision on his discipline this week. Jacoby Brissett would be the starter without Watson and Mayfield.

