Connor Heyward Could Carry Family Legacy With Steelers

MOBILE, AL -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had two sets of brothers on their 2021 roster, which makes it interesting, and somewhat believable, that Cam Heyward's brother Connor could end up in black and gold next season.

Heyward is spending the week at the Senior Bowl, where he said he's primarily working at fullback and halfback. Throughout his college career, he's spent time in the backfield and at tight end for the Michigan State Spartans.

Heyward knows the legacy of his brother in Pittsburgh, and of his father Craig "Ironhead" Heyward who played at Pitt before spending 11 years in th NFL.

"I've grown up with pressure my whole with who my dad was and with my brother Cam in the league for 11 years," Heyward said. "I'm used to it. I don't really let that bother me. I'm just going to be myself and go out there and play ball. That's all it's about. I let my ball speak for itself."

The brotherly love in Pittsburgh has been pretty strong over the last few seasons, but maybe none with such high standards to live up to. Derek and T.J. Watt were both proven veterans when they joined each other, and Terrell and Trey Edmunds have become well-known names on the roster.

Joining his brother, however, would put Heyward in a spot where many would remind him of the legacy Cam already holds.

"Cam's a great player, though. That's what I have to live up to," Heyward said. "I don't even think about that. I just worry about myself and go out there and try to do what I need to do to make a name for myself."

Heyward met with the Steelers this week in an individual meeting but said he and head coach Mike Tomlin shared some moments on the field as well.

"Before practice we dapped each other up, he was just like, 'I'm watching.' I was like 'Yes sir,'" Heyward said.

Tomlin and the Steelers have searched for versatile players more heavily in recent years which leaves the door open for a dynamic rookie like Heyward to enter the mix. And with his brother's guidance, taking a chance on another Heyward might not be very risky for Pittsburgh.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Desmond Ridder Added to List of Steelers Targets

Steelers RB Options Include Najee Harris's Alabama Teammate

Steelers Making Headlines At Senior Bowl

Steelers Showing Early Interest in Liberty QB Malik Willis

Steelers Mobile QB Options This Offseason