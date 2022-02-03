Desmond Ridder Added to List of Steelers Targets

The Cincinnati star is on the radar of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

MOBILE, AL -- Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder is working to prove he's one of the top passers in this year's draft class, and has teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers noticing.

Ridder confirmed he has met with head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers during Senior Bowl week, and said the conversations between the two sides went "great."

"He's a great guy. Great coach," Ridder said. "I've watched him ever since I was little growing up. It's cool to be out here and he's out here on the field with us, kind of joking with us and everything. He's a great guy, great organization."

Ridder is a projected Day Two draft pick this spring, with the Steelers now being a potential landing spot.

He also mentioned how he's working with quarterbacks coach Jordan Palmer on his throwing motion to improve his accuracy. This season, he threw for 3,334 yards and 30 touchdowns to eight interceptions, leading the Bearcats to the CFB Playoffs.

