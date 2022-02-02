Steelers RB Options Include Najee Harris's Alabama Teammate

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris and his former college teammate already have chemistry on and off the field.

MOBILE, AL -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris touched the football more times in his first season than any other rookie in team history. So, this offseason, it appears another runner is on their radar to compliment their first-round star.

One option could be Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr., who began his path to the NFL Draft the same way Harris did, at the Senior Bowl.

"The only thing he really said was that I'm ready for it," Robinson said on advice he got from Harris about the draft process. "He felt that I was prepared so he didn't really have to say much. He knew I was prepared, that I was going to come out here and do everything that I need to do."

The two running back system is a growing trend in the NFL, with the Steelers looking to jump on board from time-to-time throughout the last two seasons.

With Harris entering his second year and offensive coordinator Matt Canada returning to the team, adding another running back could be in serious consideration for Pittsburgh.

"I'm comfortable with it," Robinson said on two-running back sets. "You need a guy to lean on at some point. It's a tough position to play, especially by yourself for a full game. I don't expect nobody to do that consistently, so it's always good to have at least one or two guys you can count on to come in and back you up."

And what better way for the Steelers to add a compliment to their second-year runner than drafting his college teammate turned Alabama star.

"I feel like [me and Harris] had great chemistry," Robinson said. "We understood the gameplan based on conversations we had in our position room. We just understood the situations and we worked together to make sure we were living up to the expectations of our running back room."

