Steelers Showing Early Interest in Liberty QB Malik Willis

The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking extra time to meet Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

MOBILE, AL — The Pittsburgh Steelers had at least 12 representatives present at the opening practice of the 2022 Senior Bowl.

Of the dozen or so, head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Kevin Colbert and offensive coordinator Matt Canada took extra time following practice to talk with Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

The three also spent several minutes outside the South Alabama stadium speaking with Willis’s parents.

Tomlin, Colbert and Canada meet with Malik Willis's parents after first day of Senior Bowl practice.

Willis is expected to be a first or second round pick this spring. The Liberty senior threw for 2,857 yards and 27 touchdowns to 12 interceptions this season. He also rushed for 878 yards and a score.

