Steelers Showing Early Interest in Liberty QB Malik Willis
MOBILE, AL — The Pittsburgh Steelers had at least 12 representatives present at the opening practice of the 2022 Senior Bowl.
Of the dozen or so, head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Kevin Colbert and offensive coordinator Matt Canada took extra time following practice to talk with Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.
The three also spent several minutes outside the South Alabama stadium speaking with Willis’s parents.
Willis is expected to be a first or second round pick this spring. The Liberty senior threw for 2,857 yards and 27 touchdowns to 12 interceptions this season. He also rushed for 878 yards and a score.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Read More
Carson Strong Ready to Start If Drafted by Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster Says Bye to Pittsburgh
Kenny Pickett Hopes to Land With Steelers in NFL Draft
Steelers Mobile QB Options This Offseason
5 Things on Steelers Watchlist During Senior Bowl Week
Najee Harris Lists Three Big Names as Steelers Next QB
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook