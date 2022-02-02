Skip to main content
Malik Willis
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Making Headlines At Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl news is coming in hot surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 2022 Senior Bowl kicked off their week of work with plenty of news already surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin and GM Kevin Colbert spent a little extra time with one of the NFL Draft's most highly-touted quarterbacks. However, he wasn't the biggest name that stood out early in the week. 

Plus, Jimmy Garoppolo is officially on the trading block. What kind of cost would the Steelers consider before removing themselves as a contender? Or, are they already a favorite to land the 49ers QB?

