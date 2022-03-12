Cowboys Trade Amari Cooper to Browns

The Cleveland Browns have traded for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, according to multiple reports.

Dallas send the Pro Bowl wideout and a sixth-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick. Cooper carries over a $22 million cap hit for the next three seasons.

The AFC North immediately becomes more challenging for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cooper, 28, caught 68 passes in 2021 for 865 yards and 8 touchdowns. His two seasons prior were both 1,000-yard performances.

Meanwhile, the Steelers head into free agency with three secondary starts set to hit the open market. Pittsburgh is searching for replacements for, or re-signings of Terrell Edmunds, Joe Haden and Ahkello Witherspoon.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Interested in Bobby Wagner

Are the Steelers Going to Land Deshaun Watson?

How Crazy is it to Think Steelers Will Land Deshaun Watson?

The Steelers Perfect Offseason

How Much Pressure is on Steelers QB Situation?

Bobby Wagner Immediately Becomes No Brainer for Steelers

What Do Pittsburgh Steelers Do Now?