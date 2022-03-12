Skip to main content
Amari Cooper
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys Trade Amari Cooper to Browns

The Cleveland Browns trade for the Dallas Cowboys' four-time Pro Bowler.

The Cleveland Browns have traded for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, according to multiple reports. 

Dallas send the Pro Bowl wideout and a sixth-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick. Cooper carries over a $22 million cap hit for the next three seasons. 

The AFC North immediately becomes more challenging for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cooper, 28, caught 68 passes in 2021 for 865 yards and 8 touchdowns. His two seasons prior were both 1,000-yard performances. 

Meanwhile, the Steelers head into free agency with three secondary starts set to hit the open market. Pittsburgh is searching for replacements for, or re-signings of Terrell Edmunds, Joe Haden and Ahkello Witherspoon. 

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

