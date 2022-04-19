Skip to main content

Report: Diontae Johnson Absent to Start Steelers Offseason Workouts

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver has been a hot topic regarding his next contract.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in the building at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, but one high-profile player isn't in attendance. 

According to 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi, wide receiver Diontae Johnson was not at the opening day of workouts for the Steelers. Meanwhile, plenty of big names like T.J. Watt and Pat Freiermuth returned on day one. 

This comes in the midst of expected contract negotiations between Johnson and the Steelers. While it's unknown if the two sides have begun talks, Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is expected to see somewhere near $20 million a year on his next deal.

The expected market value for Johnson has started a debate on whether or not the Steelers should move on from their former third-round pick. And it's apparent Johnson hears the noise. 

Now, it's important to know phase one of offseason workouts is completely voluntary and there is not actual football happening. It includes strictly meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehab.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Miles Boykins Becomes Option for Steelers

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Film Room: What Jaquan Brisker Can Bring to Steelers

Would Steelers Draft Desmond Ridder Over Kenny Pickett?

Steelers Big Questions on Defense

Steelers Ready to Make a Move in NFL Draft

Andrew Booth Stock Dropping Ahead of NFL Draft

Three Things Still to Come for Steelers

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_15453017_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Miles Boykins Becomes Option for Steelers

By Noah Strackbein57 minutes ago
USATSI_17035303_168388034_lowres copy
AllSteelers+

Film Room: What Penn State Safety Jaquan Brisker Can Bring to Steelers

By Derrick Bell1 hour ago
USATSI_17820159_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Could Have Limited QB Options With 20th Pick

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
USATSI_16094591_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Begin Offseason Workouts

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (13)
News

Steelers Insider Predicts One of Two Outside Hires as Next GM

By Noah StrackbeinApr 16, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (10)
AllSteelers+

Would Steelers Draft Desmond Ridder Over Kenny Pickett?

By Noah StrackbeinApr 16, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (12)
Podcasts

Steelers Big Questions on Defense

By Noah Strackbein and Derrick BellApr 16, 2022
USATSI_16784471_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Go QB, CB in Latest Mock Draft

By Noah StrackbeinApr 15, 2022