The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver has been a hot topic regarding his next contract.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in the building at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, but one high-profile player isn't in attendance.

According to 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi, wide receiver Diontae Johnson was not at the opening day of workouts for the Steelers. Meanwhile, plenty of big names like T.J. Watt and Pat Freiermuth returned on day one.

This comes in the midst of expected contract negotiations between Johnson and the Steelers. While it's unknown if the two sides have begun talks, Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is expected to see somewhere near $20 million a year on his next deal.

The expected market value for Johnson has started a debate on whether or not the Steelers should move on from their former third-round pick. And it's apparent Johnson hears the noise.

Now, it's important to know phase one of offseason workouts is completely voluntary and there is not actual football happening. It includes strictly meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehab.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Miles Boykins Becomes Option for Steelers

Film Room: What Jaquan Brisker Can Bring to Steelers

Would Steelers Draft Desmond Ridder Over Kenny Pickett?

Steelers Big Questions on Defense

Steelers Ready to Make a Move in NFL Draft

Andrew Booth Stock Dropping Ahead of NFL Draft

Three Things Still to Come for Steelers