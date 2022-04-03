Skip to main content

Report: DK Metcalf Available if Steelers Want Him

The Pittsburgh Steelers need another wide receiver.

The Seattle Seahawks aren't looking to trade wide receiver DK Metcalf, but according to some league executives before the start wideout could be available "for the right price."

The 24-year-old is already sparking fire to the NFL, catching 216 pass for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns throughout his three-year career, including 12 touchdowns in 2021. 

Now that the Seahawks are looking to rebuild after the trade of Russell Wilson, the question becomes more serious - and more possible for teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, can a move happen?

The better question is, will the Steelers make a move? General manager Kevin Colbert said at the Owners' Meetings that he's comfortable about the team's draft capital. He also mentioned how the team has all their starters expect strong safety. 

However, it seems as if he forgot a third wide receiver. As of now, Pittsburgh's roster includes Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and Cody White as the only receivers who were on the active roster last season. 

The Steelers are also looking to add a quarterback through the NFL Draft, which they'd like to build around. A third veteran piece to the mix certainly helps that. 

It's a major question mark whether or not the Steelers would make a move, but knowing Metcalf is out there is something to think about. 

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_16741210_168388034_lowres
