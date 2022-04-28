Final Mock Drafts Say Steelers Land Malik Willis

The 2022 NFL Draft begins in less than an hour, and many draft experts are slotting in Malik Willis as the Pittsburgh Steelers selection with the 20th pick in their final mock drafts. It is apparent to everybody that the Steelers will be looking to draft a quarterback with that pick, the question was always who it would be and if they would have to move up to get the guy they want.

Some experts, like ESPN’s Todd McShay and CBS’s Will Brinson, have Willis being the first quarterback off the board tonight at the 20th selection. While others like ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Matt Miller have the Saints taking Pitt standout Kenny Pickett at pick 19, just one pick before the Steelers selection.

Rumors throughout the pre-draft process had Willis going as high as number two to the Detroit Lions, but have since backed off with Detroit instead projected to look to add an edge rusher in either Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux. It has also been discussed that the Carolina Panthers could be looking to select a quarterback with the sixth overall pick to supplant Sam Darnold, but are now considered to be taking offensive lineman Evan Neal by most experts.

The 6’0” 225 pound Willis is considered by many to be the top quarterback available in the draft, and could be someone the Steelers trade up in the draft to secure. During his pro day, while Willis was showing off his highly touted arm strength, Tomlin could be seen in the background grinning from ear to ear. His speed and running ability makes him an immediate dual threat in the NFL, but most consider him a year away from being NFL ready.

The NFL Draft begins at 8pm Eastern Time on ESPN, NFL Network, and ABC.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Mock Draft 3.0: The Final Product

Steelers Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Gets More Than Next QB

Steelers Will Trade Up for Malik Willis

Steelers Will Make Calls About Trading Up in NFL Draft

Steelers 'Sure Bet' to Draft Malik Willis

2022 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings

Players Steelers Cannot Pass On in NFL Draft