Former Steelers Star Has Advice for Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH — One of the biggest takeaways from the 2025 edition of Pittsburgh Steelers’ minicamp was how favorable the NFL views head coach Mike Tomlin. Whether it’s the impact he has on potential free agents or the impression he leaves on players once they leave the organization, Tomlin’s reputation continues to earn the highest marks.
The arrival of Aaron Rodgers was the latest example of what Tomlin provides for the Steelers. During the new starting quarterback’s first media session at minicamp, he lauded his new head coach and made it clear that his coaching style, experience, and personality were all huge factors in him signing.
Former Steelers cornerback Joe Haden understands what Rodgers saw and is experiencing as a recent free agent signing. The former All-Pro CB joined Pittsburgh as one of the most exciting free agent additions in recent memory, and he’s been extremely complimentary of Tomlin in his post-playing days. He recently appeared on the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams, and he shared even more praise for Tomlin and discussed why he believes Rodgers will have success with his new head coach.
“He’s just a leader of men,” Haden said of Tomlin. “Coach Tomlin does a great job of being able to just build genuine relationships with people.”
Because of that ability, Haden predicted things going smoothly between Rodgers and Tomlin this season.
“Coach Tomlin is so real,” he stated. “There’s no fluff, there’s no fake, so when he tells you something, he genuinely means it. You can go so far from that. I think that Coach T and Aaron are both gonna have respect for each other and be able to just have open limes of communication.”
The Steelers are anticipating the same thing happening. Not only that, they are putting all of their hopes in that becoming a reality. Rodgers is coming off a 28 touchdown season in 2024, but there’s optimism he can improve upon that offensive output for the Steelers during the 2025 season. If Haden’s analysis is correct, Tomlin and Rodgers will have the relationship needed to bring the Steelers to the next level. Now, it’s time to find out if that analysis is spot on.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!